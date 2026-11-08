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US must make a choice; war or deal

TABNAK, Nov. ۰۸ - Iranian Foreign minister says that now the White House must make a choice between war and deal.
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عراقچی

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in a message, stressed that it is now the White House’s turn to make a choice, saying that either accept our two-day proposal and see the results, or

 choose war—and witness how our vigilant fighters rain a hell of fire down upon you.

In a post on his X account, Araghchi wrote that the American voters have made their choice, adding that it now time for the White House to make its own.

Thr Iranian foreign minister pointed out that our ۲-day proposal stands: meet the requirements, including end to war on all fronts, and you will see results.

Or choose war, and see our alert and battle-hardened Warriors rain down hell, Araghchi added.

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US must make a choice; war or deal

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