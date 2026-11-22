Speaking on Saturday night, Pezeshkian said the country’s enemies are seeking to disrupt the chain of production in order to create unemployment, other problems and public dissatisfaction in Iran.

He emphasized that by reforming consumption patterns, the Iranian nation would thwart the enemies’ plans and dash their hopes.

Addressing the country’s current situation, the president said remaining in a state of “neither war nor peace” is detrimental.

“It is necessary for us to get out of this situation, which is a form of uncertainty, as soon as possible, with dignity and strength,” he said.

Pezeshkian noted that Iran is located in a region rich in mineral resources and reserves as valuable as gold, adding that a rational and clear resolution of the “neither war nor peace” situation could help solve many of the country’s problems.

Earlier this month, Pezeshkian said Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei had instructed officials to bring the neither-war-nor-peace situation to an end. Pezeshkian stressed that Iran is ready for negotiations based on dignity, justice and equal conditions, but would not surrender to force or bullying.

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei has likewise urged Washington to abandon fabricated reports about negotiations with Tehran and accept Iran’s seven conditions.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has also emphasized that Washington must choose between accepting Iran’s conditions and continuing the war, warning that the country's Armed Forces are prepared for either eventuality.

Meanwhile, Iran has put forward a two-day proposal for restoring security in the Strait of Hormuz, calling for the strategic waterway to reopen to commercial shipping within 48 hours if the US lifts its naval blockade of Iranian ports, ends the war on all fronts and unfreezes Iranian assets abroad. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has described the proposal as a logical roadmap for restoring security in the strait.