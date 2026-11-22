Speaking at a ceremony marking Children’s Day on Sunday, Behrouz-Azar paid tribute to the families of children and teenagers killed in the Second and Third Defenses, saying the loss of children has been particularly painful.

“What happened to our children in the recent imposed wars was very bitter. Six hundred and twenty-three children, these precious young lives who were Iran’s hope and were supposed to shape Iran’s destiny, were martyred, and we lost them,” she said.

She added that the casualties were not limited to children killed in the attacks, noting that large numbers of others have also been wounded and injured.

Behrouz-Azar also paid tribute to children killed in Minab, including victims at Shajareh Tayyebeh and Rahpouyan schools, as well as those killed in Lamerd and other parts of the country during the 12-day war, the tragic events of January, and the 40-day war.

The top official warned that the consequences of the wars and the “enemy’s terrorist actions” extended beyond direct casualties, with sanctions and additional economic pressure also inflicting serious harm on children.

Sanctions, she said, have significantly affected children’s lives over the years, particularly those suffering from rare and serious illnesses who require specialized medicines.

Children with epidermolysis bullosa (EB), commonly known as butterfly disease, and those with blood disorders have faced difficulties obtaining some essential medicines because of sanctions, she added.

Behrouz-Azar further said attacks on domestic pharmaceutical production facilities had seriously disrupted the production and distribution of medicines needed by patients.