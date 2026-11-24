The commander of IRGC says that the conflict would no longer necessarily remain confined to the region and could expand to any location where circumstances require.

Major General Ahmad Vahidi, Commander-in-Chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) made the remarks on the sidelines of a ceremony on Tuesday, when he also said that Iran’s adversaries should understand that any future conflict would not necessarily be limited to a regional battlefield.

The IRGC commander also stressed that Iranian forces have the situation under control and remain firmly in their positions, adding that they are stronger than ever in defending Iran, Islam and the Iranian people.

Vahidi said the United States’ objective in maintaining a presence in the region had been to seize countries and dominate the region.

He noted that US officials had previously described regional countries using terms such as “milking cows,” arguing that such language reflected Washington’s pursuit of control over the region’s resources.

Vahidi described the US presence in the region as driven by ambitions and said Washington had little regard for the interests and priorities of regional countries.

He expressed hope that regional countries had come to recognize that relying on the United States would not guarantee their security.