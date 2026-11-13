Slightest aggression against Iran to met devastating blow

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Major General Ahmad Vahidi warned that even the slightest aggression against Iran would be met with devastating and painful blows.

Speaking on Friday at the funeral ceremony for ۱۱۰ unidentified martyrs of the Sacred Defense, Major General Vahidi said the enemy should learn from the repeated defeats it has suffered, otherwise "greater lessons are on the way."

The IRGC commander stressed that "the slightest aggression will be answered with devastating and painful strikes." The warning comes as senior Iranian military commanders have reiterated that any renewed US-Israeli aggression would trigger a much more powerful response.

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Ali Abdollahi recently warned that previous retaliatory strikes were only the beginning, stressing that Iran possesses the capabilities to deliver far more devastating blows.