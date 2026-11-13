Home » home

Slightest aggression against Iran to met devastating blow

TABNAK, Nov. 13 - IRGC's Ahmad Vahidi warned that even the slightest aggression against Iran would be met with devastating and painful blows.
News ID: 4201638Views: 0Comments (0)
احمد وحیدی

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Major General Ahmad Vahidi warned that even the slightest aggression against Iran would be met with devastating and painful blows. 

Speaking on Friday at the funeral ceremony for ۱۱۰ unidentified martyrs of the Sacred Defense, Major General Vahidi said the enemy should learn from the repeated defeats it has suffered, otherwise "greater lessons are on the way." 

The IRGC commander stressed that "the slightest aggression will be answered with devastating and painful strikes." The warning comes as senior Iranian military commanders have reiterated that any renewed US-Israeli aggression would trigger a much more powerful response. 

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Ali Abdollahi recently warned that previous retaliatory strikes were only the beginning, stressing that Iran possesses the capabilities to deliver far more devastating blows.

Follow Us

Slightest aggression against Iran to met devastating blow

0
IRGC commanderMajor General Ahmad VahidiUS and Israel aggression
Related stories

Comments

Your Comment

Related stories

Latest news

Enriched uranium exit from Iran not on agenda at all

US must make a choice; war or deal

Iran’s top security official meets with Leader Ayat. Khamenei

Iran, 11 nations demand ban on attacks on nuclear sites

Removing export barriers to Iraq, Pakistan, Afghanistan on agenda

Iran's Pezeshkian to visit Moscow

Russia reacts to claims of evacuating nuclear specialist from Iran

Iran ready to give another chance to diplomacy

Iran ready for asymmetric warfare: Army commander

Iranian academics form human chain on Hormuz Island

8 violating vessels hit in Persian Gulf

Leader urges for strengthening nation's elements of power

Pezeshkian rules out talks through threats, pressure

US reportedly preparing a heavy 3-day bombing of Iran

Enriched uranium not to exit Iran at all: top security official to Pakistani mediator