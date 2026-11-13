Iran shoots down US-made MQ-1drone

In a statement issued on Friday, the aggressor enemy’s drone was struck and destroyed after being successfully tracked and engaged by a new air defense system operated by the Islamic Republic of Iran Army Navy, under the country’s integrated air defense command network.

The statement emphasized that Iran would not hesitate for a moment in safeguarding and defending its territorial integrity, maritime borders, and national interests. Iran's Army Navy shot down a US MQ-1 drone near Kouhestak, off the coast of Sirik in Hormozgan Province, using a new naval air defense system, it reiterated.