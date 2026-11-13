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Committee formed to mark martyred Leader's anniversary

TABNAK, Nov. ۱۳ - Following a directive from Seyyed Mohsen Khamenei, head of the Office for the Preservation and Publication of the Works of the Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, a committee was formed to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Iran’s martyred Leader.
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رهبر شهید انقلاب

The members of the committee include First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref; Hojjatoleslam Ahmad Marvi, the Custodian of the Astan Quds Razavi; Hossein Taeb, Head of the Basij Organization; Gholam Ali Haddad-Adel, Advisor to the Supreme Leader; Ali Akbar Haji-Akbari, Head of the Policy-Making Council of Friday Prayer Imams; and Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani. 

The committee will oversee the national and international programs marking the martyrdom anniversary of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

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Committee formed to mark martyred Leader's anniversary

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Ayatollah Seyyed Ali KhameneiLeader of Islamic Revolutionmartyrdom anniversary
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