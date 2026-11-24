Major General Abdollahi made the remarks during a meeting with the commander and senior officials of the Basij, a people-centered volunteer organization, on Tuesday to mark Basij Week.

Abdollahi said Iran’s enemies launched a large-scale attack under the assumption that they could bring down the Islamic Republic within 24 to 48 hours and pave the way for anti-Iran groups to take to the streets.

However, Iran’s Armed Forces delivered their response just one hour after the initial attack, catching the enemy off guard and disrupting its operational plans, he added.

The top commander noted that the country’s Armed Forces dealt devastating blows to US bases across the region, destroying major parts of their infrastructure and rendering a significant number of them inoperable.

He added that the scale of the damage prompted Washington to consider relocating the bases to more distant areas, while some of them have yet to regain their previous operational capabilities.

Abdollahi stressed that moving US bases to other locations will make no difference to Iran’s determination to counter threats, warning that wherever the bases are stationed, they will remain within range of Iranian Armed Forces.

The senior commander further noted that Iran’s missile capabilities and coordinated military operations had forced its enemies to retreat, stressing that the country will continue to firmly defend its national rights and interests and respond decisively to any threats.