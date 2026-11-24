Speaking at the 2026 International Municipal Forum in Moscow on Tuesday, Chamran said the city had more than 500 electric buses in operation and planned to purchase another 2,500. He also cited a contract with China for the production of 1,181 metro carriages.

Chamran said Tehran currently operated around 3,600 buses and 1,500 metro carriages, serving a daytime population of about 12 million. Public transport accounts for around 30% of passenger journeys, he added.

He said the transfer of two Chinese-built metro train sets had been halted following the start of US and Israeli attacks on Iran, while domestic production of metro trains had also begun.

Tehran’s City Council signed a cooperation memorandum with Moscow’s City Duma. Chamran said Tehran could benefit from Moscow's experience in smart urban management, digital services, crisis management and alternative urban financing models