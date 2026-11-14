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َAnother violating oil tanker catches fire in Hormuz Strait

TABNAK, Nov. 14 - The Iranian Navy announced that an oil tanker violating navigation restrictions in a prohibited area east of the Strait of Hormuz caught fire and was disabled after striking a sea mine.
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نفتکش

. In a statement on Saturday, the Navy said the oil tanker was moving through the unsafe and prohibited area east of the strategic waterway early in the morning despite previous warnings and had switched off its tracking and identification systems. 

The Navy stressed that any tanker violating the restrictions and navigating through the prohibited zone east of the Strait of Hormuz would inevitably strike sea mines and catch fire.

 It also criticized tanker owners for disregarding the fate of other violating vessels and said they are risking their investments by relying on the baseless rhetoric of the US president and sending their ships into the minefield and flames.

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َAnother violating oil tanker catches fire in Hormuz Strait

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