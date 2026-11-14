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Iran welcomes India’s efforts to promote regional peace

TABNAK, Nov. 14 - Iran’s Ambassador to India Mohammad Fathali says Iran welcomes India’s initiatives and diplomatic efforts to help establish peace in the region.
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In an interview with Indian news channel CNBC-TV 18, Fathali said India, as a major global power with considerable standing and influence on the international stage, can play a constructive and effective role in promoting regional peace and stability. 

He added that Tehran expects influential countries to make more active use of their political and diplomatic capacities to support dialogue, respect nations’ rights, and counter actions that escalate tensions. 

Highlighting the deep historical, civilizational, and cultural ties between Iran and India, Fathali expressed a positive assessment of the current state of bilateral relations, saying regular exchanges reflect both sides’ determination to expand cooperation. The ambassador emphasized the considerable potential for cooperation between the two countries, noting that numerous opportunities exist to further develop ties across various fields. 

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Iran welcomes India’s efforts to promote regional peace

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