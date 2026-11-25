Iran's election to the Executive Board, which makes operational decisions and oversees the functioning of the GFC Fund, took place during the Framework’s first international conference, held in Geneva last week.

The GFC Fund, established under the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), is intended to advance the Framework’s objectives and support developing countries and countries with economies in transition. Its goals include strengthening national capacities, developing infrastructure for the safe management of chemicals and waste, and facilitating access to knowledge and technology.

Iran’s membership on the Executive Board provides an opportunity to participate in decisions on the prioritization and allocation of financial resources and support programs, particularly for countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

Adopted in 2023 at the fifth International Conference on Chemicals Management (ICCM5), the Framework seeks to protect human health and the environment by guiding countries and stakeholders in jointly addressing the entire lifecycle of chemicals, including products and waste.