US-Israeli aggression root cause of Persian Gulf insecurity

Addressing the ۳۰ th Meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), held in Islamabad on Monday, Araqchi also called for stronger regional cooperation in trade, transportation and energy, and urged ECO member states to establish an inclusive, regionally led security framework based on non-aggression.

What follows is the full text of his speech:

Honorable Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,

Distinguished Ministers and Heads of Delegation,

Honorable Secretary General,

At the outset, I wish to express my sincere appreciation to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the ECO Secretariat for convening this important meeting. I also extend my gratitude to His Excellency, my dear brother, Mr. Ishaq Dar, Honorable Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, for his able leadership within ECO and the warm hospitality extended to my delegation. I also commend the Honorable Secretary General Mr. Asad Majeed Khan and his dedicated team. I would also like to extend my sincere appreciation to all those who, both at this meeting and on other occasions, have unequivocally condemned the acts of aggression against the territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran and its people, and have conveyed their heartfelt condolences and expressions of solidarity to the Government and people of Iran following the martyrdom of our esteemed Supreme Leader and the loss of other innocent lives as a result of this aggression.

Convening this meeting amid profound worldwide transformations and growing uncertainty underscores the imperative of advancing collective cooperation, strengthening coordination and convergence of our positions, and translating shared commitments into concrete actions within ECO.

Distinguished Colleagues,

Amid the ongoing transformation of the international system and global economic dynamics, ECO is moving beyond its traditional role towards becoming an effective platform for collective action, strengthened cooperation and joint efforts, enabling Member States to address emerging challenges and contribute to an inclusive and equitable global economic order.

In the current global and regional context, trade, transport and energy should constitute the three strategic pillars of ECO cooperation. Strengthening connectivity, facilitating intra-regional trade and enhancing energy cooperation will reinforce our collective resilience, mitigate external vulnerabilities and foster a more integrated and self-reliant region.

Iran welcomes the establishment of the Technical Negotiation Committee to reform ECO Trade Agreement (ECOTA). It is essential that current parties actively pursue negotiations to re-negotiate the Agreement, while encouraging other Member States to join the process. A modern, new-generation, more inclusive, effective and operational Trade Agreement can expand regional trade, strengthen economic resilience and protect our economies for the benefit of all people of the region.

Excellencies,

The Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently upheld international law, the Charter of the United Nations and the principle of peaceful settlement of disputes including through diplomacy. Over the past two years, Iran has remained committed to diplomatic engagement and peaceful solutions. Regrettably, the United States opted for an entirely different course, marked by aggression, threats, targeted assassinations, economic coercion, and blockades, in flagrant violation of international law and the UN Charter. These acts have resulted in the martyrdom of Iran's Supreme Leader and several senior political and military officials, as well as the brutal killing of more than ۵,۰۰۰ Iranian citizens, including ۱۶۸ students and teachers at the Minab school. Therefore, the prevailing insecurity in the Persian Gulf and developments surrounding the Strait of Hormuz stem from the hostile policies and joint acts of aggression by the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran. This reality cannot be misrepresented.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently sought friendly and constructive relations with its neighbors and has no inherent dispute with the regional countries. However, one principle speaks loud enough: the territories, airspace and facilities of the regional countries must not be used as platforms for launching attacks against each other. Iran's legitimate defensive measures are directed exclusively at the targets and military bases of the aggressors and should in no way be construed as actions against the peoples or governments of the neighboring countries.

These circumstances highlight the urgent need for genuine, inclusive and regionally owned dialogue on security arrangements, particularly based on non-aggression and preventing any third party from using one country's territory or facilities to commit aggression against another.

The continued imposition of sanctions intended to deepen economic hardship and deprive the Iranian people of their fundamental rights has only strengthened their resolve to defend their legitimate rights and interests and resist excessive and unlawful demands. I sincerely appreciate the Member States that have demonstrated solidarity with the Iranian people during these challenging circumstances.

Given the growing impact of US and Israeli regime aggression on regional energy security, strengthening energy cooperation has become an urgent strategic imperative. Our region needs not only an independent security framework but also a reliable and sustainable regional energy mechanism to safeguard energy flows, ensure stable supplies, reduce external vulnerabilities and enhance collective resilience against geopolitical shocks and disruptions.

Excellencies,

One of ECO's key priorities over the past year has been formulating its vision for the coming decade, following extensive meetings and consultations. Building on lessons from the implementation of the previous vision, this document emphasizes results-oriented approaches, practical implementation and measurable outcomes. It is therefore essential to implement it on the basis of directives and guidelines that would be instructed by our Leaders at the ۱۸ th ECO Summit in Tehran on ۴ December ۲۰۲۶

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Before concluding, I deem it necessary to draw Your attention to the most pressing international crisis. It is imperative that this issue remain firmly on our collective agenda and that we do not allow it to fade into oblivion. The situation in the Occupied Palestinian is a shame for humanity. It represents the gravest moral and humanitarian crises of our time, unfolding against the backdrop of the international community’s deeply regrettable inaction.

Over the past three years, Gaza has witnessed a full-scale genocide. The commission of atrocious war crimes and genocide, continued occupation, attempts to alter the demographic composition of the territory, the use of prohibited weapons, widespread destruction and devastation, forced displacement, and the obstruction of the entry of essential humanitarian supplies into Gaza constitute only part of the destructive and dangerous measures undertaken by the Israeli regime.

Alongside the terrible conditions in Gaza, we are witnessing the intensification of expansionist policies by the Israeli regime in the West Bank and occupied Al-Quds, including the unlawful expansion of settlements, daily terrorist attacks by extremist settlers against Palestinians, and the systematic displacement of the Palestinian population in the West Bank. Equally, we must not overlook the dire and deeply concerning plight of nearly ۱۰,۰۰۰ Palestinian held in Israeli regime prisons, where they are reportedly subjected to various forms of severe physical and psychological torture and ill-treatment.

Today, particularly amid the harsh winter conditions, Gaza urgently requires immediate and effective action to press the Israeli regime to lift the imposed humanitarian blockade and ensure the unimpeded entry of international humanitarian assistance, particularly food, medicines, temporary shelter facilities, and the materials necessary for the reconstruction of vital infrastructure. Such assistance is indispensable to addressing the urgent needs of more than ۱.۵ million displaced and homeless Palestinians.

The international community now faces a profound test of its commitment to humanitarian principles and responsibilities in addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the West Bank. This is a moment that calls for concrete action, collective responsibility, and an end to silence and indifference.

Dear Colleagues;

Building a more equitable and inclusive future requires deliberate action and collective commitment. We must ensure that our countries and region actively contribute to shaping the emerging international order and determining its future direction. The Islamic Republic of Iran firmly believes that its stability and prosperity are intrinsically linked to those of other ECO Member States. Guided by this conviction, Iran remains committed to promoting stronger, more effective and tangible cooperation within ECO.

I look forward to welcoming Your Excellencies to the ۱۸ th ECO Summit next month ۴ th December, in Tehran.

Thank you for your kind attention.