In its statement on Thursday, the IRGC said the aircraft had approached Iranian airspace southeast of Hengam Island in an operation near the Strait of Hormuz, while escorting vessels violating maritime rules and providing them with air cover.

The statement said the air defense system fired a warning shot, prompting the fighter to perform a sharp maneuver before turning away from the country’s airspace.

The IRGC warned that attempts to circumvent regulations governing maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz were unacceptable. It said continued violations could bring heavier losses for the vessels involved and the military forces supporting them.

The statement described Iran’s airspace as a red line and warned US commanders that any renewed intrusion by American fighter jets would be met with a decisive air defense response.

Such a response, it added, could leave the aircraft facing a fate similar to that of an F-15 fighter and US drones previously targeted.