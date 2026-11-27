The Friday meeting brought together Ali Akbar Pourjamshidian, Iran’s deputy interior minister for security and law enforcement affairs, and Omer Celik, spokesperson and deputy chairman of Turkey's ruling party.

The two sides discussed a range of issues, including illegal migration, border security, terrorism, drug and weapons trafficking, and cooperation through Interpol.

At the conclusion of the talks, the heads of the two delegations signed an 11-point memorandum. It calls for continued operational coordination, information exchange, maintaining communication channels between designated contact points and border officials, and following up on decisions made at previous meetings.

The Iranian delegation also visited specialized Turkish police facilities, including the Police Academy and a special police unit. Representatives of other relevant Iranian government agencies were also part of the delegation.

The ninth meeting of the joint working group will be held in Tehran.