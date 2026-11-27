In an X post on Thursday Arghchi categorically rejected the attack on a military facility in Kuwait, which resulted in the killing of two Italian technicians working there for German arms company Rheinmetall (RHMG.DE) lost their lives in an attack on a military facility in the Persian Gulf Arab country.

"The incident is suspicious and looks like a precooked recipe for war," Araghchi said. "We stand ready to cooperate with Kuwait and Italy to determine the cause of the incident."

The top Iranian diplomat also noted that he had expressed condolences over the deaths during his telephone conversations with his Italian and Kuwaiti counterparts, Antonio Tajani and Sheikh Jarrah Jaber al-Ahmad al-Sabah, respectively.

In calls with my Italian and Kuwaiti counterparts, expressed condolences over deaths of Italian citizens in Kuwait.

The incident is suspicious and looks like a precooked recipe for war.

We stand ready to cooperate with Kuwait and Italy to determine the cause of the incident.

During the call with Sheikh Jarrah, Araghchi categorically dismissed allegations that Iran had carried out the drone attack on Kuwait, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic has no involvement in the incident.

He further expressed regret over the loss of human lives and the damage caused by the incident, announcing the Islamic Republic’s readiness to conduct a joint investigation with the Kuwaiti side aimed at thoroughly examining the various aspects of the incident and identifying its origin and the parties involved.

Speaking in the Italian Senate, Tajani said that the two Italian victims were working at an air-defense surveillance station in Kuwait when it was hit.

Kuwait's defense ministry, however, did not specify what exactly had been targeted, saying it was a “vital facility”.

Additionally on Thursday, Araghchi spoke over the phone with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

“The two sides discussed cooperation at multilateral fora, including within the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO),” said a statement by the Pakistani foreign ministry.

They “also exchanged views on the wider regional situation and efforts to promote peace and security in the region.”

During the call, the statement added, Araghchi reiterated the invitation to Pakistan to participate in the 18th ECO Summit, scheduled to be held in Tehran on December 3–4, 2026.