Iran’s embassy in Rome has rejected allegations that Iran was responsible for a drone attack on a military facility in Kuwait that killed two Italian nationals, warning against attempts to widen the regional conflict and draw Europe into it.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the embassy said claims that Iran carried out the drone strike were completely rejected.

The embassy said the situation in West Asia and the Persian Gulf had become precarious following the consequences of military aggression by the United States and the Israeli regime against Iran, which it said had continued in various forms over the past nine months.

It also urged the international community to pay attention to false flag activities and operations.

The statement warned against moves aimed at expanding hostilities, linking conflicts in other regions to the Persian Gulf crisis, drawing Europe into the confrontation, and further aggravating the current situation.

The embassy called on parties to remain vigilant against such activities.