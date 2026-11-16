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Third oil tanker explodes in Hormuz in 24 hours

TABNAK, Nov. 16 - The Iranian Navy has announced that another oil tanker violating maritime regulations exploded after striking naval mines in a prohibited area east of the Strait of Hormuz.
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Oil Tanker

On Monday, the Navy issued a statement regarding an oil tanker that violated regulations by sailing along an unauthorized route east of the Strait of Hormuz with its navigation systems turned off.

The statement added that this was the third rogue oil tanker to catch fire and be disabled after striking a naval mine east of the Strait of Hormuz in the past 24 hours.

It stressed that, despite the US president’s false claims, the Strait of Hormuz remains closed and will stay closed for as long as the Islamic Republic of Iran deems necessary, adding that all vessels are required to use authorized routes and comply with regulations announced by Iran’s Armed Forces.

Shipping companies and tanker owners were also warned once again to refrain from sailing along unauthorized routes or switching off their navigation systems, the statement noted.

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Third oil tanker explodes in Hormuz in 24 hours

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