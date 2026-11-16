At the ۳۱ st UN Climate Change Conference (COP ۳۱), taking place in Antalya (Türkiye), representatives from Brazil, India, China, Indonesia, Egypt, and Ethiopia outlined their countries’ priorities regarding climate finance, the development of clean energy and forest protection.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called for US$۱.۳ trillion to be allocated annually to tackle the effects of climate change. This target is set out in the roadmap drawn up by the presidencies of COP۲۹ and COP۳۰. Two further documents focus on the transition from fossil fuels to alternative energy sources, as well as halting deforestation and restoring forests by ۲۰۳۰, reports Brasil ۲۴۷, a partner of TV BRICS.

"These roadmaps will help the world achieve key objectives: to secure US$۱.۳ trillion a year in climate finance, to facilitate the transition from fossil fuels to other energy sources, to halt deforestation and to restore forest cover," said the Brazilian leader.

India called on developed nations to fulfil their commitments to provide financial support to developing countries. Narendra Bhooshan, Secretary of India’s Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, noted that public funds allocated by developed countries remain the most important source of financing for climate initiatives, according to Prensa Latina, a partner of TV BRICS.

Egypt also proposed making climate finance more accessible to developing countries. Manal Awad, Minister of Local Development and Acting Minister of Environment, emphasised the need to make climate finance more accessible to developing countries. Among other priorities, she cited expanding the use of clean electricity, phasing out fossil fuels and increasing resilience to the effects of global warming.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed proposed agreeing on the levels of climate finance in advance so that funds reach vulnerable communities before natural disasters strike.

"Funding must be agreed in advance. Then the funds can be channelled just as quickly as our meteorologists’ forecasts," he said, as quoted by ENA, a partner of TV BRICS.

China called for accelerating the energy transition, introducing environmentally friendly technologies and strengthening international cooperation. Han Zheng, Vice President of the People’s Republic of China, proposed focusing on four areas: joint climate action, the transition to low-carbon development, enhancing resilience to natural disasters, and supporting developing countries.

"We must promote the free dissemination of high-quality green technologies and products, as well as the transformation and modernisation of economic and industrial structures," said Han Zheng.

Han Zheng noted that it is important for countries not only to reduce greenhouse gas emissions but also to adapt to the consequences of climate change. He called for greater cooperation in the areas of natural disaster forecasting, monitoring and early warning systems. China, for its part, is ready to assist other countries in implementing the intelligent meteorological warning system developed in China.

Indonesia presented initiatives to attract investment in climate projects. Environment Minister Jumhur Hidayat announced the launch of a platform that brings together developers of carbon reduction projects with potential buyers, investors and financial partners.

"We want these meetings to go beyond simply gauging interest. Participants must understand the opportunities available, identify key needs and agree on next steps," the minister emphasised. His remarks were reported by ANTARA.

Furthermore, Indonesia has set out three priorities in the fight against deforestation by ۲۰۳۰: the protection and restoration of forest ecosystems, the development of sustainable forestry, and the expansion of local communities’ participation in the management of forest resources. According to government figures, local communities have already been granted access to the lawful management of forest areas covering more than ۸.۳ million hectares. This programme covers around ۱.۴ million households.

At the conference, countries also presented the results of their national climate programmes. According to the Brazilian government, between ۲۰۲۲ and ۲۰۲۶, deforestation in the Amazon fell by approximately ۷۰ per cent and in the Cerrado by almost ۵۰ per cent. Since ۲۰۲۳, the area of protected territories has increased by ۲.۵ million hectares.

The Tropical Forest Forever Facility (TFFF), established on Brazil’s initiative, has already raised US$۷.۸ billion from international partners. The initiative has been supported by ۶۶ countries.

China has announced plans to increase the share of non-fossil fuel energy sources in total electricity generation to ۵۰ per cent by ۲۰۳۰ and the share of electricity in final energy consumption to ۳۵ per cent.

Ethiopia presented the results of its Green Legacy Initiative, under which participants have planted more than ۵۶ billion saplings. The country also uses satellite data to monitor the environment and artificial intelligence to improve the accuracy of weather forecasts and provide farmers with timely warnings of hazardous weather events.

Indonesia reported that in ۲۰۲۴ it had reduced the carbon intensity of its economy by ۴۳.۸ per cent, exceeding its target of ۳۱.۶ per cent. According to government estimates, measures to improve climate resilience also prevented potential economic damage amounting to nearly ۱۵۰ trillion Indonesian rupiah (around US$۸.۲۲ billion).

COP۳۱ is taking place from ۹ to ۲۰ November ۲۰۲۶. In ۲۰۲۵, the previous climate conference was held in Belem, Brazil. The next one, COP۳۲, will be hosted by the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, in ۲۰۲۷.