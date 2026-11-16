Araghchi, Lavrov discuss regional security

Araghchi, who is in Islamabad to attend the 30th Meeting of the ECO Council of Ministers, exchanged views with Lavrov on the latest political and diplomatic efforts and initiatives aimed at promoting regional and global peace and security.
Related stories
Iran-Russia coop. key to promoting regional stability
Regional countries to decide their own destiny without US: top security official
Latest news
BRICS countries call for expansion of climate finance
Third oil tanker explodes in Hormuz in ۲۴ hours
Mobarakeh Steel’s Responsible Efforts to Stabilize the Market Require Cooperation Across the Steel Value Chain
ECO ministers backs Iran’s proposal
US-Israeli aggression root cause of Persian Gulf insecurity
Iran welcomes India’s efforts to promote regional peace
Another violating oil tanker catches fire in Hormuz Strait
Iran lashes out at IAEA BoG resolutions, rejects inspection
Committee formed to mark martyred Leader's anniversary
Iran shoots down US-made MQ-1drone
Slightest aggression against Iran to met devastating blow
Enriched uranium exit from Iran not on agenda at all
US must make a choice; war or deal
Iran’s top security official meets with Leader Ayat. Khamenei
Comments