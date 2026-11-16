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Araghchi, Lavrov discuss regional security

TABNAK, Nov.16 - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, on Monday.
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Araghchi, who is in Islamabad to attend the 30th Meeting of the ECO Council of Ministers, exchanged views with Lavrov on the latest political and diplomatic efforts and initiatives aimed at promoting regional and global peace and security.

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Araghchi, Lavrov discuss regional security

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Abbas AraghchiRussian Deputy Foreign MinisterSergey Lavrovregional securityRussia-Iran ties
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