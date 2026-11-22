In a post on his X account on Sunday, Rezaei dismissed attempts to revive the old world order through historical imagery, saying the world has changed and cannot be taken back to the past through outdated photographs.

"Iran in 2026 is not the Iran of the 1943 Tehran Conference or the 1945 Yalta Conference. Likewise, America in 2026 is not the America of that era and has become a defeated country rather than a victorious one in the war!” he wrote.

“The world has changed; the current world order cannot be restored to the past with old photographs!" Rezaei added.

His message came after US President Donald Trump shared a graphic on his Truth Social account comparing himself, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin with the Allied leaders who met at the 1945 Yalta Conference.

The image, captioned "The Great Powers 1945, 2026," juxtaposed the historic photograph of US President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Joseph Stalin with a photograph of the three contemporary leaders following their recent summit in China. Trump had also described his Thursday meeting with Xi and Putin in Shenzhen as "bigger than Yalta."