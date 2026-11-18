In a statement released on Wednesday, the Iranian Army’s Public Relations Office said its combat and suicide drones struck Patriot air defense systems as well as platforms used to launch drones and missiles by the US terrorist military at Ali Al-Salem Air Base.

The statement described Ali Al-Salem as a major air base and a key hub for air transport and the entry of military forces into West Asia, saying it plays a central role in the US aggressive military’s regional strategy and logistics.

“We will not bow to any power in defending Iran,” the Army said, warning that Iran’s response to any threat or aggression would be “decisive, forceful and without geographical limits.”