According to Iran’s foreign ministry, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Omani and Uzbek counterparts, Sayyid Badr Albusaidi and Bakhtiyor Saidov, discussed ways to expand inter-regional cooperation across various economic, commercial, transportation, and transit sectors.

The top diplomats underscored the immense capacity of the three nations to boost economic ties, particularly by enhancing trade along the Central Asia-Persian Gulf/ Oman Sea route (the North-South Corridor). They also called for strategic planning to expand regional transportation networks and accelerate the completion and upgrading of related infrastructure.