The spokesperson for the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has warned Bahrain’s Al Khalifa rulers that continuing three major mistakes could put their survival in the region’s emerging security order in doubt.

Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi made the remarks in a social media post on Tuesday, addressing Bahrain’s rulers and identifying their cooperation in aggression against Iran, reliance on the US security umbrella and actions against the sanctity of Shia religious authority as the three key mistakes.

He warned that continuing these policies would put the Al Khalifa regime’s future in the region’s new security order in question.

Mohebbi ended his message with an Arabic expression meaning that a wise person needs only a hint.