



Addressing an event at the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini in Tehran on Tuesday, Major General Ahmad Vahidi said the hostile powers had pursued several goals against Iran, including the overthrow of the Islamic Republic, the disintegration of the country, seizure of its coastlines, economic collapse and fomenting internal unrest.

However, none of those objectives has been achieved, he stressed, adding that the Iranian nation has changed the equations through its steadfast resistance.

Referring to international developments and the positions adopted by some US allies toward recent events, the IRGC commander said the enemy, despite considering itself the world’s greatest material power, had sought assistance from other countries to confront the Iranian nation. Even some of Washington’s allies, however, have refused to openly join the effort, he noted.

Major General Vahidi further stated that the Iranian nation is playing a role in shaping new social, political and security equations at the international level.

He said the enemies of the Islamic Republic have suffered defeats in their various strategies, while Iran’s steadfastness has left them confused over their decisions and how to continue their confrontation with the country.