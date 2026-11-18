According to an Army statement on Wednesday, an MQ-9 drone was detected by the force’s domestically-produced systems—operating under the country's integrated air defense network—and was subsequently downed in a timely response.

The statement described the operation as part of the ongoing successes of the Army Air Defense Force in downing advanced enemy drones in Iran's airspace.

The downing came a day after, an American LUCAS drone was intercepted and destroyed over the Strait of Hormuz, using the same integrated air defense network.

The Iranian Armed Forces have destroyed dozens of spy and combat drones, other hostile aircraft, as well as captured some of them intact, since the US and the Israeli regime launched their war of aggression, in violation of the UN Charter and international law.