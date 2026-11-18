Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has dismissed recent reports by CNN and The New York Times alleging Iranian plans to use chemical weapons in Washington and build missile bases beneath dams, describing them as “rubbish.”

In a post on his X account on Tuesday, Araghchi wrote, “In the past ۷۲ hours, pro-Israel media have ‘reported’ that Iran is supposedly plotting to use chemical weapons in DC while building missile bases under dams. RUBBISH.”

“Spare us the Iraq War-style propaganda, especially with Israeli fingerprints all over it. Nobody is buying it,” he added.

Araghchi’s remarks came after The New York Times claimed that Iran’s dams and water transfer projects might have been designed not for water supply and development, but to support missile cities. CNN also recently claimed that Iran might have been planning an attack involving a dirty bomb or chemical weapons in Washington, DC.