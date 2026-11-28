Following recent developments in Iraq and the US efforts to thwart Iran's influence in the country, TABNAK reached out to Nader Entessar, professor emeritus of political science from the University of South Alabama for an interview.

Following is the full text of the interview:

General Esmail Qaani’s recent visit to Iraq came amid escalating tensions between the Iraqi government and Kataib Hezbollah over the strategic area of Jurf al-Sakhar. To what extent does this visit reflect Tehran’s concerns about a potential split within Iraq’s Shiite political and security establishment? Should it be viewed merely as a mediation effort, or does it carry broader strategic implications for Iran’s future role in Iraq?

Since assuming power, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Falih Kadhim al-Zaidi has taken upon himself to curtail the operational autonomy of various Shiite militias. Al-Zaidi's moves have led to an increasing spiral of tension between the Iraqi resistance groups and the Iraqi security establishment and have increased Iran's security concerns. General Qaani's recent visit to Iraq was likely designed to give Iran a first-hand assessment of the ongoing deteriorating situation in Iraq.

Reports suggest that Qaani played a direct role in facilitating negotiations between the Iraqi government and Kataib Hezbollah, helping prevent a potential military confrontation. What does this development reveal about Iran’s influence over Iraqi political and armed groups?

Although Iran's influence in Iraq has declined in recent years, especially under al-Zaidi's administration, Iran still has many assets in Iraq, and it has maintained close relations with the Shiite resistance forces in that country. In short, Iran's influence over Iraqi armed groups and politics is present but not necessarily overwhelming.

The new Iraqi government has emphasized the need to establish a state monopoly over weapons, while resistance groups argue that their legitimacy stems from their role in fighting the US occupation and combating ISIS. Is it possible to reconcile the Iraqi government's efforts to strengthen state sovereignty with the continued political and military presence of resistance groups?

In some respects, the Iraqi government is caught between a rock and a hard place. Like most sovereign states, the Iraqi government wishes to establish a monopoly over weapons. However, in practice, Iraq is not fully sovereign. Its economy operates under heavy American boots, and the country still needs Washington's permission on how and under what conditions it can use its foreign earnings. Prime Minister al-Zaidi has also buckled under American pressure and continued threats to significantly curtail its relations with Iran and Shiite groups that are sympathetic to Iran and oppose Washington's domination of their political and economic behavior.

These developments are unfolding against the backdrop of growing US pressure to limit Iran's influence in Iraq. To what extent can the Jurf al-Sakhar crisis be understood as part of a broader American strategy to reshape Iraq's balance of power and weaken the Axis of Resistance? If pressure on resistance groups continues, what scenarios do you foresee for Iran-Iraq relations and the wider regional balance of power?

There is no doubt that Washington's long-term and broad strategy is to turn Iraq into another pawn in America's long-standing war against Iran. The operations of Iraq's Shiite resistance groups have so far thwarted the realization of Washington's objectives. If these groups are contained or marginalized, then it becomes easier for Washington to open another front in its unceasing confrontation with Iran.