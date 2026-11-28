The drones were displayed at an exhibition of the IRGC Aerospace Force’s achievements in Mashhad, alongside a number of older and newer systems, Tasnim reported.

1. Sayeh (Shadow): Counter-Drone Quadrotor

The Sayeh (Shadow) is a small quadcopter designed for air defense and interception of various types of drones, particularly small UAVs.

It can take off from almost any surface and conduct patrols before attacking and destroying its targets. It is also capable of being launched from larger aircraft acting as carrier platforms.

The drone is equipped with a thermal imaging system, allowing it to operate at night and in adverse weather conditions. Its reported specifications include a range of 10 kilometers, a total weight of 2 kilograms, a payload capacity of 1 kilogram, a speed of 450 to 600 kilometers per hour, and a flight endurance of five minutes.

2. Qasedak (Dandelion): Autonomous Suicide Drone

The Qasedak (Dandelion) is a suicide drone designed to operate in environments affected by electronic warfare and jamming.

It uses an autopilot system and optical target-recognition technology, enabling it to navigate toward its target autonomously, with reduced reliance on operator communications or satellite navigation systems such as GPS. It can also be carried and launched by a larger drone or aircraft.

Its reported specifications include a range of 40 to 50 kilometers, a weight of 13 kilograms, a payload capacity of 3 kilograms, a maximum speed of about 90 kilometers per hour, and an endurance of approximately 45 minutes.

3. Miniature Suicide Drone

The third system, identified as a miniature suicide drone, bears a strong resemblance to the US-made Switchblade 300.

It is designed to operate in GPS-denied environments, combining autonomous flight with image-based navigation and target recognition to maintain its effectiveness in the face of electronic warfare systems.

The drone reportedly has an operational range of about 20 kilometers, a total weight of 2.8 kilograms, a maximum speed of 250 kilometers per hour, and a flight time of around five minutes.



