Grand Ayatollahs Seyed Hashem Hosseini Bushehri, Gholam Ali Safaei Bushehri, and Abbas Ka’abi made the endorsements in handwritten statements in response to inquiries from a large number of believers and followers of martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei about emulating the incumbent Leader.

In his statement, Grand Ayatollah Safaei Bushehri said that emulating Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, is permissible and valid according to his jurisprudential position.

The cleric added that, in view of the significant interests served by unity between religious and political leadership, emulating Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei is “preferable and more appropriate.”

Grand Ayatollah Hosseini Bushehri also affirmed that Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei “undoubtedly possesses the qualifications to issue religious rulings and serve as a source of emulation at present.”

In his statement endorsing the Leader’s religious authority, Grand Ayatollah Abbas Ka’abi described him as “preferable and more qualified.”