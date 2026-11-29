Iran’s nuclear chief says the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) cannot demand access to Iranian nuclear facilities that have come under threat or attack unless it condemns the US-Israeli military strikes against them.

Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), made the remarks on the sidelines of an exhibition showcasing the country's nuclear industry achievements at the Basij Center of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) on Sunday.

"As long as the agency is unwilling to condemn military attacks, it cannot demand inspections of facilities that are under threat and have come under attack in the name of ensuring the continuity of knowledge," Eslami said, criticizing the agency's double standards.

Emphasizing the transparency of Iran's nuclear activities, Eslami rejected allegations that the country is concealing aspects of its nuclear program.

"They claim that Iran is engaged in concealment and has built its facilities underground, whereas this is not due to secrecy, but rather because of the vulnerability of these facilities and the attacks that the US-Israeli front has carried out against our nuclear industry in various forms over the past 30 years," he said.

Eslami stressed that all Iranian nuclear facilities have been subject to the IAEA's supervision, regardless of their location.

"All our facilities, wherever they were located, have been under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency," he said.

The IAEA has not had access to key nuclear facilities in Iran since June 2025.

Back then, in a clear violation of international law and the NPT, Israel, joined by the United States, launched a 12-day war that included strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

The aggression has led Iran to reject outright any immediate access for the IAEA inspectors to its nuclear facilities and damaged materials.

Tehran says such matters will only be addressed within the framework of a final agreement and after Washington takes practical steps to lift all sanctions.

Iran’s nuclear facilities were also hit in the latest illegal US-Israeli war, launched on February 28. The IAEA has kept demanding access to the Iranian sites.

Iran's envoy to the IAEA, Reza Najafi, has criticized the agency for failing to condemn the strikes while simultaneously demanding access, describing it as a double standard and "blaming the victim rather than the aggressor".

Iran insists that the loss of the IAEA's "continuity of knowledge" is a direct result of the attacks, not Iranian non-compliance.

It says no defined protocol or mechanism currently exists for inspecting damaged facilities, and the IAEA itself lacks specific guidelines for such inspections.