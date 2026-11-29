Speaking at a meeting with members of the board of trustees of Tehran’s bazaar and trade unions on Sunday, Pezeshkian said the government was seeking to advance negotiations through rational engagement while standing firm against coercion.

“We are trying to pursue negotiations through rational engagement, but we will not bow to aggression or whatever hostile actions our enemies take. We will not accept humiliation and will stand firm against coercion and bullying,” he said.

Pezeshkian noted that enemies are seeking to fuel public dissatisfaction, unrest, and divisions in Iran. “All of us should make efforts to prevent the enemy from achieving its goal. If we join hands together, we can overcome the crisis, and the country’s problems can be resolved through unity and cooperation.”

He also said the enemy’s air, sea, and land blockade was aimed at forcing the Iranian people into submission but expressed confidence that national solidarity and the country’s domestic capabilities would help Iran overcome the pressure.

Pezeshkian noted that Iran’s adversaries had also encountered serious difficulties during the US-Israeli war against the country, adding that the outcome of the recent elections had demonstrated this.

Addressing business owners and trade unions, the president described them as being on the front line of the economic war and called on them to help address public concerns and promote responsible consumption and energy conservation.