Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has called on Iraq to prevent third parties, particularly the United States and Israel, from exploiting its territory to carry out hostile acts and military aggression against Iran, saying it is an international legal obligation and an expectation between friendly neighboring countries.

Araghchi made the remarks during a meeting with Qasim al-Aboudi, national security adviser to the Iraqi prime minister, in Tehran on Sunday.

Referring to the history of the United States and Israel using Iraqi territory and airspace to prepare and carry out military aggression against Iran, Araghchi stressed that preventing third parties and terrorist elements from using one country’s territory to attack another was a legal responsibility.

He emphasized the importance of continued coordination between the two countries’ relevant authorities to counter security threats and protect their shared borders, describing border security as a key element of the longstanding ties between the Iranian and Iraqi peoples.

Araghchi also highlighted the importance of bilateral trade and border exchanges, stressing that Tehran and Baghdad should not allow the interests and hostile actions of third parties to undermine the friendship between their peoples.

For his part, al-Aboudi reaffirmed Iraq’s commitment to strengthening relations and good neighborly ties with Iran, outlining measures taken by Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region to secure their common borders and prevent hostile elements from using Iraqi territory for activities against neighboring countries.

The two sides also discussed removing obstacles at border crossings and improving technical arrangements to prevent disruptions to border operations and trade exchanges.

Al-Aboudi arrived in Tehran on Saturday for consultations with senior Iranian officials. He also met with Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, on Saturday night.