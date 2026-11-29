"I boldly declare that in conventional military warfare like the 12-day and 40-day wars that the US and the Zionist regime waged against us, we have reached a point of deterrence, and we are also duty-bound to achieve a level of deterrence in other areas,” Ghalibaf said on Saturday, accoridng to Press TV.

In a meeting with more than 50 media executives, he added that Iran has succeeded in inflicting both a military and a political defeat on its enemies.

He emphasized that the Americans and US President Donald Trump have suffered not only a military defeat in their confrontation with Iran but also a political setback among their own people as a consequence of the war.

The top Iranian parliamentarian warned that if the enemy makes a miscalculation and launches a new war against Iran, the country will confront it differently than it did during the 40-day war.

Under the directives of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran must end the state of neither war nor peace, he said.

Ghalibaf added that the threat of war can be removed neither through negotiations alone nor through war, but by achieving sustainable deterrence.

He noted that Iran has so far emerged victorious in the imposed war because the country has engaged in a “true and full-scale” war against two armies with high military capabilities and extensive support.

“The United States and the Zionist regime (Israel) had specific objectives, including overthrowing the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Israeli regime, in addition to seeking to overthrow the Islamic Republic, also seeks to partition Iran,” he emphasized.

The Parliament speaker further said both Democrats and Republicans in Washington shared the goal of overthrowing the Islamic Republic, with differences only in their methods and approaches.

Neither, he said, has shown Iran any mercy.

He described Iran as an established regional power and a strong country, stressing the importance of maintaining national coherence and refusing to show weakness in the face of the enemy to secure a decisive victory.