The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy announced on Sunday that two non-compliant oil tankers exploded and caught fire after striking sea mines while attempting to navigate an unauthorized route in the southern Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement, the IRGC Navy said the incidents occurred in the early hours of Sunday after the two tankers ignored maritime regulations and warnings and attempted to pass through an unauthorized and fictitious southern route in the strategic waterway.

One of the vessels, a supertanker carrying more than two million barrels of crude oil, struck a sea mine and exploded in an area north of Khasab Port.

The second tanker struck a sea mine and caught fire in the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz while attempting to leave the waterway, the statement added.

The IRGC Navy warned tanker owners and shipping companies against risking their remaining vessels and assets based on false claims and promises by US Central Command (CENTCOM) commanders.

It stressed that US military assurances do not guarantee safe passage through unauthorized routes in the Strait of Hormuz, warning that ignoring maritime alerts could result in severe and irreparable losses.

The statement further cautioned vessel commanders that promises by CENTCOM officials cannot eliminate the danger posed by sea mines, which could result in their ships sinking in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz.